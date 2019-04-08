'Barn Find' 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 up for auction is frozen in time

You usually have to pick up a “barn find” car on a flatbed, but there’s an interesting one going up for auction that you can drive home.

It’s a 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that was discovered in a barn in Texas a decade ago and still looks like that’s where it’s kept. The collector who bought it, Amos Minter, decided to get it running again while keeping the patina he found it with intact.

Think of it as a BFF: Barn Find Forever.

The Raven Black 2-door is one of just 1,020 GT500 Fastbacks built that year, but isn’t in factory-spec condition. The automatic transmission it came with was swapped for a 4-speed manual at some point, and its model-correct 428/360 hp Interceptor V8 with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor is not being advertised as a numbers-matching engine.

Given the unique condition, it’s hard to put a value on the car, but decent examples of the model sell for $100,000, with gems going for well over $150,000.

The collector car market will decide what this one’s worth at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis in mid-May.

'LITTLE RED' 1967 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500 FOUND AFTER 50 YEARS, COULD BE WORTH MILLIONS: