Couple takes 'baby' pictures with supercharger to prank mom

This couple may not have a baby, but they do have a sweet car and they couldn't be happier.

Brayden and Payton Tomicic posted family-style portraits of them with their new “baby:” an Eaton twin-screw supercharger for Brayden’s 2007 Ford Mustang GT. While it’s not a traditional ‘family,’ the couple does look extremely happy (probably because their prank worked better than they thought it would).

The Facebook post is set up to look exactly like any other baby announcement. It says, “So not many of you have known this but it’s finally the right time to post this. The last two years Payton and I have been preparing for this moment and finally, the time has come. It’s something I have always wanted but never knew how soon it was going to happen. We have been truly blessed this last year and finally, it is here. We would love to welcome this Supercharger into our household! It is going to be whining a lot but can’t wait for all of the fun!”

“The idea came from seeing all the newborn photos on social media and having my mother always asking when we are having kids," Tomicic told Yahoo Lifestyle. “We’re both car enthusiasts and have been planning on supercharging my car. We figured since it was our baby we would make a little joke to tease the idea that she would be a grandma, but with a supercharger instead."

Brayden’s mom apparently found the post very funny, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.