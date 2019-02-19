Australia to roll out emojis on license plates

Some areas of Australia will soon allow drivers to unleash their inner creativity on their license plates — with the use of emojis.

On March 1, the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads will launch "emoji Plates" to drivers for $475 for a new order.

Drivers can customize their vanity plates online through Personalised Plates Queensland, which is offering five different designs, including the "wink" emoji, "smile" emoji and the "heart eyes" emoji.

The plates must include three letters and two numbers, and are offered in standard or slimline sizes.

The department also offers personalized license plates for business owners, who can design their plates with their business logo.