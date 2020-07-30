Expand / Collapse search
Aric Almirola gets pole position for New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series race

Random draw puts him in front for the third time in 2020

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
What is the NASCAR 'choose rule'?

NASCAR’s new ‘choose rule’ is coming straight out of the short track race book.

He's three times lucky.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Aric Almirola will start from pole position for the third time this season at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where approximately 12,000 fans will be allowed in the grandstands.

Race lineups are being set by random draws instead of qualifying due to issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with cars in groups of 12 based on the season standings.

Almirola, who is eighth in the standings with no wins, will be starting alongside Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin has five wins this season, including the previous race at Kansas Speedway, and has won three races in New Hampshire.

