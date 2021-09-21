Expand / Collapse search
Annette Funicello's 1957 Ford Thunderbird sold for $150,000

Went for four to five times more than they're usually worth

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
She's still got it!

(Bring a Trailer)

A 1957 Ford Thunderbird that was originally owned by legendary Mousketeer Annette Funicello has been auctioned for a high, high, high, high $150,000.

The two-seat convertible was Funicello's first car, and bought for her when she was just 16. She drove it for the next decade before giving it to her younger brother.

(Bring a Trailer/Getty Images)

It was later sold out of the family and fell into disrepair before being purchased by an unsuspecting buyer in 2003, who discovered its history while putting it through a restoration.

(Bring a Trailer)

The car was originally white, but Funicello repainted purple and the color changed several times since before the latest red coat was applied. It also features a new interior, but was sold with many of its original parts, including the seats and AM radio.

The price paid on Bring a Trailer was four to five times higher than a similar example without the Hollywood connection is worth today and closer to what all-original show quality Thunderbirds sell for.

