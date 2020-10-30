Expand / Collapse search
3 classic Alfa Romeo BAT-mobiles sold for $14.8M

Experimental cars explored aerodynamic design

We're not sure we'd call this a three-for-one deal, but it is an impressive classic car sale.

(Sotheby's)

A trio of famous experimental Alfa Romeos was sold at a Sotheby's auction this week for a combined $14.8 million.

(Sotheby's)

The Berlina Aerodinamica Tecnica, or BAT cars, were designed by Franco Scaglione and built by Italian design house Bertone between 1953 and 1955 as a study in aerodynamics.

(Sotheby's)

Numbered 5, 7 and 9, they are the only functional cars that were built during the project. Each explored new technologies, with BAT 7 achieving an incredibly low drag coefficient of .19, which is significantly less than any production car sold today.

(Sotheby's)

The vehicles were privately owned, driven and even raced over the years by various owners until a collector bought all three of them about three decades ago.

