3 classic Alfa Romeo BAT-mobiles sold for $14.8M

We're not sure we'd call this a three-for-one deal, but it is an impressive classic car sale.

A trio of famous experimental Alfa Romeos was sold at a Sotheby's auction this week for a combined $14.8 million.

The Berlina Aerodinamica Tecnica, or BAT cars, were designed by Franco Scaglione and built by Italian design house Bertone between 1953 and 1955 as a study in aerodynamics.

Numbered 5, 7 and 9, they are the only functional cars that were built during the project. Each explored new technologies, with BAT 7 achieving an incredibly low drag coefficient of .19, which is significantly less than any production car sold today.

SEE IT: LINCOLN CONTINENTAL JFK RODE IN ON DAY OF DEATH

The vehicles were privately owned, driven and even raced over the years by various owners until a collector bought all three of them about three decades ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP