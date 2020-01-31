4 clever truck tailgates ready for a Super Bowl party

While few people will get the opportunity to go to a tailgate party at the Super Bowl, there’s nothing stopping you from having one during the game. But first, you need a tailgate that's ready to party. Tailgate tech has come a long way over the past decade, so you’re not short on options.

FORD F-SERIES TAILGATE STEP

Ford got things started in 2009 with what was then called the StepGate. It features a pop-up handle and a pull-out step that makes it easier to climb into the bed, but that’s about it.

GMC SIERRA MULTIPRO TAILGATE

GMC’s take on the idea turns the center of the tailgate itself into the step and offers a total of six positions including a chest-high table. But its niftiest feature may be the optional dealer-installed 100-watt Kicker audio system that’s perfectly integrated into it and shuts off automatically when you close the gate.

RAM 1500 MULTIFUNCTION TAILGATE

The Ram 1500’s new Multifunction Tailgate is split into two parts that allow it to open like a traditional tailgate, or swing out like barn doors to offer closer access to the bed floor. It’s a handy feature by itself, but combined with Ram’s unique RamBox waterproof bedside storage compartments it turns the Ram into a formidable party machine.

HONDA RIDGELINE DUAL-ACTION TAILGATE

Honda’s pickup may be the smallest of the bunch, but it’s one big party in the rear. Not only can it’s Dual-Action tailgate swing to the side, but there’s a trunk under the bed floor you can fill up with ice and the composite bed walls are equipped with vibrating “exciters” that turn them into giant speakers for the audio system. It's a tailgate trifecta.

