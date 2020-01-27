3-wheel Bike Blade is 4-passenger motorcycle

Three-wheel motorcycles are nothing new, but what about three-wheel motorBLADES?

Italian firm Marabese Design is developing a motorcycle with three wheels mounted in a straight line. And it’s meant to seat three passengers--or more.

The Bike Blade is something the company has been working on for over a decade, but Moto.it reports that interest from Chinese manufacturers could see it put into production soon.

The idea behind it is that three wheels allow the bike to haul a lot of weight on a narrow footprint, which could make it appealing in markets like Vietnam, where three or four people and loads are often carried on motorcycles.

The layout features two 10-inch wheels in front linked to a horizontally-mounted spring and damper in the center of the bike and a conventionally-sized wheel in the rear.

The company has experience with trikes, having contributed to the design of the Piaggio MP3, which has two wheels in front and is capable of both leaning into turns and standing upright when parked.

