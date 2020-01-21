Bizarre Polaris Slingshot three-wheeler updated with new engine for 2020

The Polaris Slingshot is one of the strangest (looking) automotive success stories in recent years.

The powersports company has sold over 40,000 of the three-wheel “autocycles” since it first shocked the market with its dramatic styling in 2015. The oddball auto becoming a favorite of celebrities and superstar athletes, despite being priced like an economy car.

It’s done so well that Polaris has given it a major update for 2020 that includes an all-new engine and the addition of an automatic transmission option to help broaden its appeal.

The new ProStar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was designed in house and replaces the GM-sourced 2.4-liter four-cylinder that was previously used. The new motor cranks out 186 hp as it screams to a sky-high 8,500 rpm redline, up from the GM engine’s more pedestrian 6,200 rpm. A high-performance Slingshot R model increases the output to 203 hp.

All of it goes to the single rear wheel through either a five-speed manual transmission, or one equipped with an automated hydraulically-actuated clutch that’s operated by pushbutton controls on the center console. Polaris says the Slingshot can accelerate to 60 mph in under five seconds.

The new Slingshot also gets a standard keyless ignition and an updated passenger compartment with additional padding and storage that retains its water-resistant design and drain plugs in the floor. Exterior changes are mostly limited to new lighting and colors, but a new selection of accessories allows for an extensive variety of personalization options.

The 2020 Slingshot starts at $26,499 and is set to hit dealers this Spring, while the outgoing model is still available for a starting price of $20,999. Regulations on its operation differ from state to state, with various licensing and helmet rules.

