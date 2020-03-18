24 Hours of Le Mans postponed due to coronavirus

The 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race has been postponed from June 13-14 to September 19-20, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The move follows the cancellation of other World Endurance Championship originally scheduled for March in Sebring, Fla., and Spa-Francorchamps in April.

“Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans from the original dates in June is now the most appropriate way forward in the current exceptional circumstances,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, which organizes the event.

The around-the-clock race was first held in 1923 and has been canceled 10 times in the past: once during a strike in 1938 and from 1940-1948 due to World War II.

Several auto racing series have postponed events due to measures aimed at controlling the spread of the virus, including NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula One.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP