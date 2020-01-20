The 2021 GMC Yukon's 'Hurricane Turn' mode spins it in place

The 2021 GMC Yukon can rock … uh, spin you like a hurricane.

The new GMC Yukon has a secret feature that allows it to spin almost like a tank — it's been nicknamed the "Hurricane Turn."

Motor Trend first reported on the full-size SUV’s unusual capability.

While full details have yet to be revealed, it reportedly works when the truck’s stability control system is deactivated, the steering wheel turned all the way to one side and the gas pedal floored. The inside brakes are then automatically applied to create a pivot point for the truck to turn tightly around.

GMC has yet to demonstrate the feature, so it’s yet to be seen if it will be a useful one for off-roaders who need to change direction in close confines, or more of a party trick.

Motor Trend said the feature was expected to be announced at a later date, but GMC issued a statement to Jalopnik that said it isn’t “actively promoting” the feature and that “it wasn’t something we set out to do, just the result of very precise calibration work.”

The Yukon won’t be the only truck coming out this year that can do this sort of thing, however. Electric vehicle startup Rivian has released a video of one of its upcoming pickups performing a “Tank Turn” that is enabled by the fact that it has four electric motors, one at each wheel. This allows it to drive the wheels on each side in opposite directions and turn the truck perfectly in place the way a tracked vehicle can.

