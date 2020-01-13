Expand / Collapse search
2021 GMC Canyon pickup debuts with new face

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
GMC’s small pickup will soon look more like its big ones.

The midsize Canyon is being updated for 2021 by swapping its rectangular grille for a larger, six-sided version that resembles the one on the Sierra 1500, along with some other minor styling tweaks.

The 2020 Canyon features the same rectangular grille the model has featured since its debut in 2015.

The 2020 Canyon features the same rectangular grille the model has featured since its debut in 2015. (GMC)

Along with the fresh exterior styling, the Canyon All Terrain model is being rebooted as the AT4, which is an off-road trim level that’s already been introduced on the Sierra and Acadia SUV.

The AT4 package includes unique 17-inch wheels with 31-inch all-terrain tires, off-road shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, a skid plate for the transfer case and a set of red tow hooks.

GMC said the top of the line Canyon Denali will be the most luxurious version yet, with features like chrome steps and open-pore ash wood trim, but has not yet released any photos.

A carryover 308 hp 3.6-liter V6 will be standard on both models, which can also be equipped with the Canyon’s 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine.

Pricing and information about other Canyon models will be available closer to its launch later this year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu