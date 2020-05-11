2020 Chevrolet Corvette now available with 'Lambo doors'

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray aims to deliver an exotic car experience on a budget, but it’s missing one key element: doors.

Oh, the $59,995 coupe has two, but they’re just regular old doors that swing out like the ones on most cars, not the cool “scissors-style” doors originally made famous by Lamborghini.

Well, owners will soon be able to remedy that oversight thanks to Eikon Motorsports, a company that specializes in ‘Lambo Doors’ conversions on a wide variety of vehicles ranging from the Dodge Challenger and Cadillac Escalade to the ... the Lamborghini Huracan, which doesn’t have them either.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., outfit is offering a kit for the C8 that attaches to the same bolts as the factory doors and is reversible, in case you tire of making a grand entrance whenever you get out of the car. Pre-orders are currently available for $2,999, or $4,300 installed with lifetime warranty.

You may end up getting the kit before your car, however, as the start of Corvette production was delayed several weeks due to last fall’s UAW strike and has since been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only 2,700 2020 model year Corvettes have been produced so far, according to Motor Authority, and the automaker may not be able to satisfy its current order list before the end of the calendar year.

