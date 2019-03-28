1974 Ferrari 364 GT4 BB originally owned by Elton John up for sale ahead of 'Rocketman' premiere

A stunning 180 mph Ferrari that belonged to Sir Elton John has been put up for sale for £300,000 ($400.000) The Ferrari 365 GT4 BB was bought new by the legendary singer in 1974 and is one of just 58 right-hand drive examples ever made.

The Rocket Man kept the supercar for several years but hardly ever drove it as it formed part of his enormous car collection. When he took delivery of the red two-door, Sir Elton was at the peak of his powers and had just formed his own record label, 'The Rocket Record Company'. In the same year he also collaborated with John Lennon on various projects, with the two superstars performing on stage together at Madison Square Garden, New York.

When the Tiny Dancer singer purchased the motor, it was the fastest and most expensive car in the world, making it a must-have for the star. Still in original condition, the classic Italian motor is powered by a 12-cylinder, 4.4-liter engine, has a top speed of around 180mph and produces an incredible 360bhp. It's now due to go under the hammer with auctioneers Bonhams having covered just 9,700 miles.

Bonhams say the Ferrari is "one of the best currently available" and are expecting a huge amount of interest from collectors. A Bonhams spokesman said: "This car was originally ordered in 1973 through H R Owen in London for Elton John. It is a very rare example offered and one of only 58 built in right-hand drive configuration for the UK market. Having covered only some 9,700 miles from new, this wonderful 365 GT4 has to be one of the very best currently available."

Being auctioned off on April 7, the supercar is being sold alongside its original history file that includes MoTs dating back to the first of 1977 and both factory and dealer invoices.

It's not the first time a vehicle formerly part of Elton John's collection has gone under the hammer. In February last year, the singer's 1997 Aston Martin Vantage was offered for £240,000- twice the price of a new DB11. And a sleek 2014 Bentley Continental was sold for just £80,000.

READ MORE FROM THE SUN