1929 Duesenberg 'Disappearing Top' Torpedo auctioned for $5.725 million at Amelia Island

One of the highest prices ever paid for an American car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A 1929 Duesenberg that is just one of six like it was sold at the RM Sotheby's Amelia Island auction on Monday for $5,750,000, one of the highest prices ever paid at auction for an American car.

1929 Duesenberg Model J "Disappearing Top" Torpedo

1929 Duesenberg Model J "Disappearing Top" Torpedo (RM Sotheby's)

The Model J "Disappearing Top" Torpedo was built buy coachbuilder Walter M. Murphy with a bare aluminum body and a unique convertible roof that fit more flush to the body than similar cars of the era when open.

(RM Sotheby's)

The two-door also features an unusual boattail design that houses a single passenger rumble seat.

(RM Sotheby's)

The fully-restored vehicle has its original chassis, firewall and bodywork and anything missing has been replaced with authentic, period-correct components over the years.

The same car was sold for $3 million in 2016, according to Hagerty, and cars from the long-defunct brand remain popular among classic car collectors.

Two were sold at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis last week for $2.8 million and $2.97 million, while a 1935 Duesenberg SSJ that once belonged to actor Gary Cooper went for $22 million in 2018, which remains a record for an American car.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos