14-year-old wrecks $250G Lamborghini with stolen car: police

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A 14-year-old suspected car thief’s night ended in the worst way possible when he crashed into a Lamborghini SUV while fleeing the police.

Western Australia police on Tuesday night were on the lookout for a stolen Subaru Forester when they spotted it driving through a suburb near Perth. After they pulled it over, the car “reversed at speed” into their pickup and sped away, according to News.com.au.

But he didn’t get far. Just a few blocks away, he ran an intersection and T-boned a yellow Lamborghini Urus worth over $250,000, bashing into its driver’s side door and crushing the front of the Subaru.

Police said the teen then tried to flee the scene, but was quickly apprehended. Police charged him with four counts of stealing and two counts of aggravated burglary. No injuries were reported in the incident.

