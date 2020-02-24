Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

There's a $100,000 jackpot waiting for the next NASCAR Cup driver that beats Kyle Busch in a truck race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch talks winning his second titleVideo

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch talks winning his second title

2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch talks to Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu about winning his second title and what it was like to share the moment with his 4-year-old son.

Kyle Busch has a bounty on his head.

(Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following Busch's seventh-straight victory in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this past weekend, and 57th overall, fellow NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick tweeted on Saturday that he’d pay $50,000 to any full-time NASCAR Cup driver who could beat him in a truck race.

Of course, NASCAR rules only allow full-time Cup drivers like Busch to compete in up to five truck events per season, so there are only four left where someone can claim the prize. The next coming up is at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14. However, the pot has already been sweetened by Gander Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis, who said he’d double it.

Busch followed up on Twitter asking what he gets if no one beats him, but his wife Samantha suggested the money should go to their charity, Busch’s Bundle of Joy Fund, to which Harvick and Lemonis agreed.

There is a catch, however. Busch made it clear at a press conference that he thinks if someone wrecks him out of a race, it shouldn’t count.

A number of Cup drivers, like Busch, compete in trucks and the Xfinity series both for fun and to help earn sponsorship money to fund the entries they field the rest of the season for up and coming drivers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu