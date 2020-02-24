There's a $100,000 jackpot waiting for the next NASCAR Cup driver that beats Kyle Busch in a truck race

Kyle Busch has a bounty on his head.

Following Busch's seventh-straight victory in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this past weekend, and 57th overall, fellow NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick tweeted on Saturday that he’d pay $50,000 to any full-time NASCAR Cup driver who could beat him in a truck race.

Of course, NASCAR rules only allow full-time Cup drivers like Busch to compete in up to five truck events per season, so there are only four left where someone can claim the prize. The next coming up is at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14. However, the pot has already been sweetened by Gander Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis, who said he’d double it.

Busch followed up on Twitter asking what he gets if no one beats him, but his wife Samantha suggested the money should go to their charity, Busch’s Bundle of Joy Fund, to which Harvick and Lemonis agreed.

There is a catch, however. Busch made it clear at a press conference that he thinks if someone wrecks him out of a race, it shouldn’t count.

A number of Cup drivers, like Busch, compete in trucks and the Xfinity series both for fun and to help earn sponsorship money to fund the entries they field the rest of the season for up and coming drivers.

