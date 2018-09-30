California woman reported missing while hiking in Kings Canyon National Park

A California woman who went hiking in Kings Canyon National Park was reported missing on Friday, officials said.

Diane Salmon, 63, of Lafayette, "was last seen on the Bishop Pass Trail on Friday morning on the Northside of the first lake in Dusy Basin below Knapsack Pass," according to the National Park Service.

Salmon was hiking with two family members and planned to cross Bishop Pass exiting at South Lake in the Inyo National Forest, about 100 miles northeast of Fresno, later Friday night.

Dusy Basin, where the hiker vanished, has high alpine lakes, boulders and white pine trees, according to park officials.

When she was last seen, Salmon was wearing a blue T-shirt with a white graphic on the upper left side, and dark shorts. She also had a rain jacket with a red and black stripe and a large red Osprey backpack.

NATIONAL PARK SEARCHES, RESCUES COSTING MILLIONS, FIGURES SHOW

Salmon is 5'8" and weighs 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The park service said 21 responders have been searching for Salmon, and have support from the Inyo County Sheriff's Office and Yosemite National Park Search and Rescue.

People with possible information related to Salmon's disappearance were asked to contact park officials at 559-565-3117.