Woman says she was victim, not enabler, of Iowa agency boss

An Iowa official who failed to report sexual misconduct by her powerful boss says she stayed quiet because she feared retaliation and didn't want to share her experience as one of his victims.

Tara Lawrence, director of the Iowa Title Guaranty program, said she suffered "very uncomfortable" harassment by Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison.

In an interview with The Associated Press, she said Jamison showed her photographs of nude women, commented on her body and quizzed her about her sexual experiences during meetings and work trips.

Lawrence criticized Gov. Kim Reynolds for commissioning a report that she says portrays her as an enabler of Jamison, one of the governor's longtime friends and advisers, instead of a victim. She says her name has been "unfairly run through the mud."