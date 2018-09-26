NFL heiress accused of attacking lawyer with glass purse during anti-Semitic rant may be headed to trial

The NFL heiress who allegedly hit a lawyer with her glass purse while spewing anti-Semitic comments on New Year’s Eve may be heading to trial.

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, the 29-year-old daughter of late Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday where a judge adjourned the case to Oct. 23, the New York Daily News reported.

Prosecutors have reportedly recommended Cooke serve three months in jail.

Matthew Haberkorn previously told the New York Daily News the NFL heiress became irate last New Year’s Eve when she was waiting behind his 77-year-old mother in a coat-check line.

NFL HEIRESS ACCUSED OF HITTING LAWYER WITH HER 'GLASS PURSE' DURING ANTI-SEMITIC COAT CHECK RANT

The lawyer recalled Cooke saying, “Hurry up, Jew,” during the encounter at the restaurant Caravaggio in New York City. Haberkorn was also with his wife and four daughters.

Haberkorn said he was then attacked by Cooke during an altercation on the sidewalk near the restaurant. Video also captured the 52-year-old with blood running down his head.

Cooke also claimed she suffered a broken finger during the encounter.

Cooke was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Haberkorn received a desk appearance ticket for charges in connection with the alleged incident. His case, however, was later dismissed.

An attorney who previously represented Cooke also demanded the charges be dismissed because she was also injured in the altercation.