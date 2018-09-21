UNC Charlotte offers space for white students, staff to 'work toward white consciousness'

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has become the latest institute of higher education to offer “a space for white students” on campus “to assist in their understanding of Whiteness.”

The staff in the Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement (IEE) under the Division of Student Affairs will have a conversation with attendees “as we work toward white consciousness.”

“Understanding white privilege and engaging in anti-racist practice is crucial in creating racial equity,” the event description read before school officials scrubbed it from the website.

A UNC Charlotte spokesperson told Fox News the university did make changes to the event description after it was brought to their attention to make it more clear and precise that it is not exclusively for white people, though they are still the target of conversation.

"The discussion at UNC Charlotte regarding 'white consciousness' will be similar to those that are taking place on campuses across the country," Stephen Ward told Fox News. "We expect a diverse group of participants to converse about topics including the reality of racism and discrimination in the lives of individuals of color."

Ward added that this is just one of many conversations about timely issues UNC Charlotte will be offering this year.

Charlie Kirk, the founder and president of Turning Point USA, called it a step backwards.

“This is exactly what we critique the left of,” Kirk told Fox News. “This is another type of segregation that we fought so hard to end 60 years ago.”

The announcement of the UNC event comes a week after the University of Maryland was criticized for advertising a whites-only discussion group.

UNIVERSITY UNDER FIRE FOR CREATING A SAFE SPACE FOR WHITE STUDENTS CALLED ‘WHITE AWAKE’

Initially, UMD offered its students a counseling program called “White Awake” as a “safe space for White students.”

After student backlash and media attention, UMD’s Counseling Center scrubbed the website of any references to a “safe space” and “white students,” and changed the name to “Anti-Racism and Ally Building Group.”