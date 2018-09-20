Texas father and son allegedly killed neighbor over mattress in trash bin: video released

Two men were arrested in Texas after they allegedly shot and killed a man over a dispute about garbage in an alleyway and a newly released video shows the deadly encounter.

John Miller, 67, and his son, 31-year-old Michael Miller, were arrested after Aaron Howard, 37, was fatally shot on Sept. 1, the Abilene Police Department announced.

The neighbors had been arguing about the trash in the alleyway for days before the fatal shooting, police said. The day of Howard's death, John Miller had gone to throw the garbage out before the situation escalated.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE BELOW

Police said the elder Miller had a handgun, and the younger Miller went inside his home to get a shotgun. "Someone reportedly went inside the deceased's residence to get a baseball bat," but ultimately Howard was killed.

Howard's fiancee, Kara Box, filmed the heated encounter and released it to local news outlets because, as she told KTXS-TV, "People deserve to know what actually happened and you know they deserve to know John and Michael Miller are murderers."

DECORATED COLLEGE GOLFER FOUND DEAD ON COURSE, MAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER

The video shows both sides getting loud, with the Millers armed, and with Howard at one point shouting: "You pulled a gun in front of my kids over a f------ mattress."

Box told the Forth Worth Star-Telegram that John Miller took a mattress Howard placed in a dumpster in the nearby alleyway out of the dumpster, and threw it on Howard's property. Following that, Box said, John Miller pulled "a pistol out of his shorts."

"Aaron goes into pappa bear mode," Box said. "A man has just pulled a gun on his wife, his brother, his nieces and nephews."

Both sides appear to be slinging threats and vulgar language at each other, while both the Millers are seen armed with firearms.

"You're not gonna shoot my husband," Box is heard saying, while Howard shouts: "Shoot me!"

At least four gunshots are then heard on the video while Michael Miller is captured aiming his shotgun.

Both John and Michael Miller were arrested and charged with murder, police said. They were reportedly released after posting $25,000 bail.