Man accused of raping daughter caught illegally crossing U.S. border

A Mexican national who was previously accused of raping his teenage daughter was caught trying to illegally enter the U.S. at the Texas border on Tuesday, WKRN-TV reported.

Border agents found Rusbel Zamorano-Calderon, 39, near the Ysleta Port of Entry, about 14 miles south of El Paso. The agents said they caught up with Zamorano-Calderon, who was among a group of people, according to a press release.

After taking him into custody, agents discovered Zamorano-Calderon was previously deported and had an outstanding warrant for three counts of raping his 15-year-old daughter in Polk County, Tennessee.

A release said agents discovered a restraining order in place to protect Zamorano-Calderon’s daughter.

“This most recent arrest serves as another prime example of the importance of maintaining vigilance along our nation’s borders, and the important role the Border Patrol Agents play in helping keep our communities safe,” said a Border Patrol spokesman in a news release, cited by KTSM-TV.

Authorities said Zamorano-Calderon is in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to face charges.