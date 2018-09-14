Florence's path: Track the tropical storm here

Hurricane Florence is poised to affect more than 10 million this week in the southeastern U.S. as it made landfall early Friday morning near Wrightsville, North Carolina.

Once a powerful Category 4 storm, Florence was downgraded to a slow-moving Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along the coast of the Carolinas. However, forecasters warn the storm could bring catastrophic storm surges and cause devastating flooding.

Here’s what you need to know about Florence and its path.

Where is the hurricane now?

The storm is about 50 miles west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina and 25 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the NHC said Friday in an 5 p.m. ET advisory.

The storm is moving west at 3 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

“Life-threatening storm surges to continue tonight," the NHC said.

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON HURRICANE WIND SCALE?

The center also warned “catastrophic freshwater flooding is expected over portions of North and South Carolina.”

What else should I know?

The NHC said a storm surge warning has been discontinued for south of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, and north of Salvo, North Carolina, including Albemarle Sound.

The storm surge watch has also been discontinued, the center said. Additionally, the hurricane warning has been replaced with a tropical storm warning. That warning applies to South Santee River, South Carolina, and stretches to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

“The tropical storm warning has been discontinued north of Cape Hatteras, including Albemarle Sound," the center said, adding the hurricane watch has been discontinued.

HURRICANE FLORENCE REMINDS CAROLINAS OF HUGO, OTHER MAJOR STORMS

"Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!" President Trump said ahead of the storm's landfall.

If you're getting ready for Florence, you can read about steps to prepare for the storm here and find emergency contacts here.

Fox News' Madeline Farber, Amy Lieu, Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.