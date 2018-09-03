Tropical Storm Gordon threatens Gulf Coast, hurricane warning in place

After Tropical Storm Gordon drenched parts of South Florida on Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for parts of the Gulf Coast -- where the storm is expected to roar ashore as soon as late Tuesday.

Meteorologists have warned Gordon likely will strengthen into a hurricane by the time it reaches coastal Mississippi and Louisiana.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued on Monday for parts of Louisiana for residents in areas outside the levee protection system.

The storm is centered about 50 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers, Florida, and moving west-northwest at 17 mph. After making landfall, it is expected to charge inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Gordon is expected to dissipate by Saturday somewhere in the central U.S.

After periods of heavy rainfall, flood advisories were in effect for parts of South Florida late Monday.

Tropical Storm Gordon is the Atlantic basin’s seventh named storm of the year.

Fox News’ Caleb Parke and The Associated Press contributed to this report.