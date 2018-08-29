Pennsylvania man accused of 150 rapes makes first Kansas court appearance

A Pennsylvania man charged with 150 counts of rape involving one juvenile over a nine-year period made his first appearance in a Kansas courtroom this week.

Eric Millsap, 44, was ordered held in lieu of $1.5 million bond by Dickinson County Magistrate Judge Keith Collett. His next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Millsap was arrested May 31 at his home in McKeesport, Pa., by local police and detectives with the Abilene (Kan.) Police Department. He had requested formal extradition and did not arrive back in Abilene until Monday.

Millsap faces 178 counts of criminal rape and sodomy. Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis has said that all 178 counts stemmed from alleged offenses against the same person.

Purvis said the alleged crimes took place between 2006 and 2015, when Millsap's alleged victim was between the ages of eight and 17. Millsap reportedly was living in Abilene and Dickinson County at the time.

Click for more from the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.