Ohio correctional institution guards, nurses and inmate exposed to 'unknown substance': report

Guards and inmates at a correctional institution in Ohio were reportedly exposed to an “unknown substance” on Wednesday, local media reported.

The Ohio State Patrol told the Chillicothe Gazette that at least 15 correctional officers, five nurses and one inmate were exposed to the substance at the Ross Correctional Institution and were experiencing "symptoms of an overdose."

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and treated those who were exposed. The inmates and guards were being treated as “possible drug overdoses” and Narcan was brought to the scene.

Troopers told local media it was not immediately clear what the substance was but it may have been fentanyl, WCMH-TV reported.

The Ohio State Patrol said the prison was secure and there was no danger to the public. The Union-Scioto schools, which are near the correctional institution, were placed on a cautionary lockdown.

Fentanyl is a drug 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The opioid comes mostly from China.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.