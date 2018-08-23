Prosecutors: Overwhelming evidence man killed Chicago teen

Jury deliberations began Thursday in the trial of a suspected gang member accused of firing the fatal shot that killed a 15-year-old honor student whose death became a symbol of Chicago's random gun violence.

Prosecutors urged jurors not to ignore the overwhelming evidence that Micheail Ward killed Hadiya Pendleton, including his own confession to the shooting. But defense lawyers said Ward was framed by detectives desperate to solve a crime that had captured national attention.

Pendleton's killing came just over a week after she had performed in Washington with her high school band at President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013.

Defense attorney Gina Piemonte reminded jurors about the intense national media spotlight following the Pendleton killing, saying detectives focused solely on Ward and his co-defendant Kenneth Williams.

"They blocked out everything else," said Piemonte. And she said, detectives coerced Ward into telling them what they wanted to hear, explaining that the fact that Ward got so many facts wrong about the killing is evidence that "the confession is false."

"You can see what's happening here," said Piemonte. "He (Ward) is trying to structure a story to what they (detectives) have told him."

Prosecutors dismissed that suggestion, explaining that if he got facts wrong it was because he was trying to minimize his involvement even as he admitted what he'd done.

"They want you to believe that there is some Jedi mind trick they (detectives) played on this kid," said Assistant State's Attorney Brian Holmes, told a packed courtroom that included members of Ward's family and Pendleton's mother. Ward, who did not testify during the trial, showed little emotion during the 2 ½ hour hearing.

On Wednesday, another jury found Williams, the suspected getaway driver for Ward, guilty of first-degree murder after less than three hours of deliberations.