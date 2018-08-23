Kentucky State Fair worker injured inspecting troubled Fire Ball ride that left 1 dead

An employee at the Kentucky State Fair was injured Saturday when the "Fire Ball" ride he was inspecting injured him — a year after the same ride fell apart and left one person dead.

The North American Midway Entertainment worker was injured when he was inspecting the unloading platform, WKYC reported Thursday, citing the Kentucky State Fair Board and state Department of Agriculture.

The ride reportedly shut down and has seen been removed from the fairgrounds.

The same amusement park ride broke down at the Ohio State Fair in July 2017 and killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, who had just enlisted in the U.S. Marines, and injured seven others.

Jarrell was scheduled to report to Parris Island, South Carolina, for basic training in June 2018.

After the ride's malfunction, Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered the fair's rides to be temporarily shut down, pending new safety inspections.

OHIO STATE FAIR ACCIDENT SPURS OTHER FAIRS TO CLOSE 'FIRE BALL' RIDES

The Fire Ball used at the Ohio fair in Columbus broke apart due to "excessive corrosion" on one of its support beams, which "dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years."

A spokesperson for North American Midway told WKYC that the injuries the employee sustained on Saturday were non-life-threatening.