Goats caught roaming New York City subway tracks

It was just another baaaaad commute for a duo of New York City transit riders.

Subway officials were surprised Monday when they caught a pair of goats wandering the tracks in Brooklyn. The four-legged animals were walking on the N line.

“They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted,” the MTA tweeted.

Ironically, the N train was already running with delays due to an unrelated switch problem earlier in the morning.

It wasn't immediately clear where the goats were from or how they got on the tracks.

Animals have previously snarled New Yorkers’ commutes.

A cat caused at least a half hour delay last August when the feline ran through a train tunnel in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported. Officials stopped trains to safely remove the cat.