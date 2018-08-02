Texas mom pulls gun on teen girl amid daughter's brawl, video shows

A mother in Texas was recorded pointing a gun at a teen girl who seemingly tried to get involved in a physical fight involving the woman's daughter.

The video shows two girls physically fighting, with a third girl seemingly attempting to chime in nearby. Chade Lockett, the mother of one of the two girls in the altercation, is seen drawing a handgun and pointing it at the girl, whom she appears to chase after.

OHIO MAN CHARGED WITH CRIME FOR BREAKING CAR WINDOW TO SAVE DOGS FROM HEAT

The two girls continue to fight and Lockett runs in and tries to break it up, seemingly breaking the girls apart. They continue to fight and pull each other's hair while the mother circles the scene.

The argument stemmed from an issue the girls had on Snapchat, KTRK-TV reported. Lockett told the station the video doesn't tell the whole story, and the weapon was actually her son's toy BB gun.

The woman who recorded the video, Veneisha Jones, said Lockett "pulled a gun out on us. We were frightened for our lives."

Jones told the news outlet that the girls who were fighting were 15 and 13 years old.

"They're both teens, they fight and get into it, that's what teens do," she said, adding that Lovett "had no reason to put her hands on her or anything like that."

"I'm doing what a mother should do, which is protect your child," Lovett told KTRK. "Y'all trying to make it seem like y'all didn't do anything."

PENNSYLVANIA BABY SITTERS 'SEVERELY ABUSED' CHILDREN FOR 6 DAYS, POLICE SAY

Lovett said in a separate interview with KPRC-TV that she only grabbed the gun from her car "when I saw they had knives. It was either the crowbar or the BB gun. I chose the BB gun. It looked realistic. It was 15 of them and two of us."

"I'm going to defend myself and my daughter," Lovett added.

Tracy McIntyre, the grandmother of the other teenager involved in the altercation, reportedly filed a report with the Houston Police Department.