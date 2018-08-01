Massachusetts woman enraged by Trump bumper sticker intentionally rammed into car, police say

A Massachusetts woman was reportedly taken into custody on Monday after she allegedly drove into a car sporting a Trump bumper sticker.

The arrest of Chloe Wright, 25, followed an alleged hit-and-run in Hyannis on June 30, the Cape Cod Times reported, citing a police report.

After the incident, the man she hit reportedly contacted the Barnstable Police Department and recalled hearing a motorist behind him honking their car horn as he waited at a red light.

According to the police report, the honking continued and by the time he reached another red light, the motorist started shouting at him, the Times reported.

Fearing that the alleged honking and shouting was regarding a problem with his car, the man reportedly got out, at which point, the man said he heard the other motorist shouting about his bumper sticker supporting Trump, according to the report.

“She said, ‘You voted for Trump?’” the man recalled her saying. “I said yes. She called me a racist and several other names.”

The man then claimed that the woman repositioned her vehicle and rammed into his car with hers, the Times said, citing the police report. After this, the woman reportedly left the scene.

“She bent my door and I had to lean back to avoid getting hit,” the man reportedly said. “She also hit the side of my car.”

The man’s girlfriend, who was with him at the time, backed up his account of the alleged incident, the police report said, according to the Times.

Wright was arrested roughly a month later on a warrant from the Barnstable district court for assault with a dangerous weapon, state police confirmed to Fox News.

She reportedly pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Monday and was freed on a $1,250 bond. The Times reported that she was also charged with vandalizing property and leaving the scene of property damage.