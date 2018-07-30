New York brothers wake up to find intruder, beat and stab burglar to death, cops say

Two brothers who woke up to an intruder in their home took matters into their own hands Monday morning, beating the suspected burglar with a baseball bat and stabbing him to death, police said.

A 26-year-old man allegedly broke into a house around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens when he encountered the two brothers, ages 16 and 27, FOX5NY reported.

At least one of the men reportedly confronted the man, hit him with a baseball bat and stabbed him. It was unclear if one or both brothers were involved in the incident.

Police arrived at the scene to find the alleged burglar, who was not immediately identified, with head trauma and stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the incident.