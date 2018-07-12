Blind man in Minion costume attacked outside Florida store, police say

A Florida man was arrested after attacking a blind, mentally handicapped man dressed in a Minion costume who was standing on a popular boardwalk Sunday, officials said.

Daytona Beach Police said in news release that Jamie Roehm was costumed as a yellow, cylindrical Minion -- a type of character in the children's movie "Despicable Me" -- and working outside Jungle George's on Daytona Beach's boardwalk doing a promotion for the store when he was approached by a group of people.

A man later identified as Ryan Nihart, 25, then came up behind Roehm, lifted him up and "dropped him on the pavement," cops said. The entire assault was caught on surveillance camera.

"When Roehm stood up and tried to get his bearings, Nihart then kicked him and knocked him down a second time," police said. "As Nihart was doing this, he was being encouraged by two people on the sidewalk."

Police said during the attack, Roehm screamed for help while his coworkers ran outside to pull the attackers off of him before police arrived.

Roehm, who is legally blind and mentally handicapped, told FOX35 that his disability doesn't bother him when he's in character.

"I love the little kids when they come up to me and give me hugs and stuff, it makes my day," he said.

Despite Roehm's costume being damaged, Roehm suited up and was back on the job less than 24 hours later, telling FOX35: "This is my favorite part of the job. It's to come in here and make the kids happy. And if I can't do that, then I am not happy."

Daytona Beach Police said that Nihart is facing charges of misdemeanor battery and destruction of property.