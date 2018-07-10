WWII veteran's funeral at Arlington Cemetery held after more than 7 decades

More than 70 years after his death, a World War II veteran was buried Tuesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Several relatives of Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty joined together at the military cemetery in Virginia to honor the fallen serviceman, who died after his B-26 Marauder crashed down in June 1944 when he was 22 years old.

The plane "was shot down" while flying over France in the midst of the war and every member of the eight-person crew onboard at the time died, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, who announced earlier this year that Canty’s remains had been accounted for.

Scientists were able to use DNA analysis to identify the veteran’s remains.

Canty’s casket, adorned with an American flag, was escorted through the cemetery on a horse-drawn carriage. The flag was presented to Canty’s nephew, Wayne Brazeau, 78, who attended the service with his wife, Dorothy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.