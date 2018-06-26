Expand / Collapse search
Texas hospital explosion kills 1, leaves 12 injured

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
An explosion and a partial building collapse were reported at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was killed and a dozen others were injured Tuesday following a blast at a construction site at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas.

Those who were injured in the blast at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System, roughly 40 miles east of Waco, were construction workers, officials said Tuesday night. Three to four of them remain in critical condition.

The incident, which happened around 2:30 p.m. local time, was seemingly caused by a generator that exploded, witnesses told KWTX.

Hospital patients were being evacuated from the building and from two nearby nursing homes.

The Texas-New Mexico Power Company said the explosion knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah or send her an email at nicole.darrah@foxnews.com.