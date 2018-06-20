The Latest: Flood warning, watches issued along Texas coast

The Latest on flooding in Texas (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Flood warnings and watches have been issued for counties on and near the Texas coast from the border to an area about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Houston.

Heavy rain has been falling since Tuesday, including in areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey less than a year ago.

A flash flood watch was also issued Wednesday for Beaumont, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) to the east of Houston.

The National Weather Service says the slow-moving storm that submerged the coastal area is expected to finally move away Thursday morning. The weather service says a widespread 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain is possible along the coast before then.

___

10:20 a.m.

Heavy rains in South Texas have caused flooding in areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey less than a year ago.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Castillo said Wednesday that up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain have fallen in some areas along the coast since Tuesday. Port Aransas, which was devastated when Harvey hit last August, is among the cities inundated.

Earlier this week, heavy rains further north near Beaumont, also caused flooding. Chris Jenkins' home in Orange County was flooded with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of water. He and his family had just moved back into the home in March after it flooded during Harvey.

He told KHOU that he returned to find "everything floating on the floor. Nothing can prepare you for it."