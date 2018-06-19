Facebook's Zuckerberg, Sandberg donate to charity helping separated migrant families: report

Two of Facebook’s top executives have donated to a charity started by former workers at the tech giant that intends on uniting immigrant families separated at the border.

Politico, citing a company spokesperson, reported Monday that CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg both donated to the fundraiser for the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

The Facebook page reported that the campaign raised $3.7 million of its $5 million goal. It is unclear how much the two billionaires donated.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully rebuked critics who fault the Trump administration for the separation of illegal immigrant families at the border, saying that the Obama administration's policies are partially to blame.

Speaking to Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night, Sessions said illegal immigrants have taken advantage of the U.S.

"We have watched what happened with the Obama policies, and over years, we went from 15,000 illegal entries to 75,000 -- this is a huge loophole in our system that's attracting more and more people, as more and more people understand that, under previous policies, if they enter the country unlawfully, that nothing will happen," Sessions said.

The attorney general denied that children are being abused or kept in inhumane conditions, saying that the Department of Health and Human Services spent approximately a billion dollars last year taking care of children caught crossing the border.

