Waitress loses job, booted from Air Force Reserve after ‘n----- hunting’ video

A Missouri woman who was fired from her waitressing job following a viral racist Snapchat video was also booted from the Air Force Reserve.

Tabitha Duncan, 20, of Jefferson County, “is in the process of being released from her enlistment in the Air Force,” Lt. Col. Chad Gibson said, the Air Force Times reported.

“The video, released days after her enlistment, is intolerable and does not reflect the values of the Air Force,” Gibson said.

POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING MISSOURI TEENAGER SET TO ATTEND HARVARD

Duncan came under fire earlier this week after the viral video showed her and some friends, who were not immediately identified, saying they were going “n----- hunting.”

“So we going n----- hunting today or what?” somebody in the video was heard saying off-camera.

“We’re going n----- hunting,” a different person said.

“You get them n-----s,” Duncan yelled.

POLICE: MISSOURI MAN SHOOTS GIRLFRIEND AFTER $36 DISPUTE

Following the video, Duncan was terminated from her waitressing job at the Social Bar & Grill in St. Louis. The restaurant said they fired her after seeing the “vile, disgusting and offensive video.”

Duncan claimed she was intoxicated at the time of the recording and was not racist.

“I was intoxicated. I have black friends, I have black people in my family, I didn’t mean it,” she told the Daily News.