Strong storms, apparent tornadoes flip cars and trigger building collapses in Pennsylvania

Investigators from the National Weather Service will conduct surveys in Pennsylvania on Thursday to determine if any tornadoes touched down after a series of strong storms left a path of destruction across the region.

The "considerable storm damage" was centered in the northeast part of the state on Wednesday in Luzerne and Bradford Counties, according to the NWS Binghamton office.

In the city of Wilkes-Barre, damage was reported in the area of the Wyoming Valley Mall while the area was under a tornado warning.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted on Facebook that there were "multiple collapsed/damaged buildings" in the area of Mundy Street, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Pictures from the area showed major damage to businesses, including flipped vehicles at a car dealership and U-Haul facility.

Bruno Isles, an employee at a Panera Bread restaurant in the area, told the (Wilkes-Barre) Times Leader that he was washing dishes in the back of the restaurant at the time the storm hit.

“I was washing dishes in the back, my manager had us secure the doors,” Isles said. “We had tables and chairs flying through the windows.”

Authorities said six people sustained minor injuries when the storms rolled through. Power lines were knocked down, and debris was scattered throughout the area.

Further north in Bradford County emergency responders reported damage to homes and businesses in Granville and Franklin Townships.

"I've been in the department since 1973, I have never seen anything like this in our area," Troy Fire Department Chief Roy Vargson told WNEP.