Midair plane crash over Alaska turns deadly, officials say

A person died on Wednesday after two planes flying over Alaska crashed in midair, officials said.

Several reports regarding the deadly collision came in to the Alaska State Troopers around noon, Clint Johnson, chief of the Alaska regional office of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), told The Associated Press.

The NTSB confirmed that one person on board the plane had died in the crash that occured near Anchorage, although it wasn’t clear whether the individual was the only one on the aircraft, the outlet said. The individual was not identified since the next of kin hadn't been informed yet. The wrecked plane was a “high-wing” Cessna, Johnson told The Associated Press.

One of the pilots, who was also operating a Cessna, was reportedly able to safely make an unexpected landing at a base that's part of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

The individual emerged from the incident unharmed, according to an official.

Emergency responders spotted wreckage of the first airplane partially submerged in the Susitna River where it flows into the saltwater of Knik Arm. Some debris landed on shore.

