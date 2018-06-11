Tennessee girl, 6, uses lemonade stand to help raise money for fallen officer's family

A Tennessee girl was praised Saturday for her selfless efforts in trying help the family of a fallen police officer.

Caroline Piche, 6, set up a lemonade stand in Wilson County to help raise money for the family of Dickson County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Baker, who was killed in the line-of-duty last month.

Caroline, who said she wants to be a police officer when she becomes older, raised more than $1,000 in five hours, according to WSMV-TV. Mt. Juliet police officers were some of her first customers.

“This morning, we had four Mt. Juliet police officers as our first customers,” her mother Cherish Piche told WSMV-TV. “They were on social media, talking to other officer telling them to stop by.”

Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said her efforts were appreciated.

“When I learned that Caroline was out raising money for fallen DCSO Sgt. Baker, I made sure to go visit her today to express how much our department appreciated her efforts,” Chandler said. “Her compassion is a strong reminder that there is so much goodness in our world, especially in her.”

A woman from Dickson County saw Caroline’s story go viral and sent her mother a Facebook message. The woman said she wants to help organize more lemonade stands to help raise more money for the Baker family, according to the station.