Tennessee sheriff's deputy shot and killed, search for gunman underway: report

A manhunt was underway Wednesday morning after a Tennessee deputy was reportedly shot and killed.

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for an armed subject and urged residents to call authorities if they see anything suspicious.

The unidentified deputy was responding to a report of a stolen car in Kingston Springs when he was shot, The Tennessean reported, citing officials.

Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial told WKRN-TV the suspect was still at large.

Video on social media appeared to show state troopers in tactical gear converging on the area.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was en route to the scene, officials said.