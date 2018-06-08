The Latest: Stepmom dead after helping to locate dead boy

The Latest on the death of the woman at the home of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found three months after she reported him missing (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Authorities have confirmed that a woman who led an investigator to her 5-year-old stepson's body three months after reporting him missing has been found dead.

Police identified the woman Friday as Emily Glass, who reported Lucas Hernandez missing on Feb. 17. Police say officers found Glass' body early Friday after Jonathan Hernandez called to report finding a woman dead of a gunshot wound at his Wichita home.

Police say the death is under investigation.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Hernandez and Lucas' mother, Jamie Taylor-Orr, said in a statement released Friday that Glass "chose to end her own life." They lamented her death, saying she "was the only person on this earth who could tell us what the last moments of our child's life were like."

___

8 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

Police say officers responded early Friday after Jonathan Hernandez called to report finding a woman dead of a gunshot wound in his Wichita home. The woman's name hasn't been released.

Hernandez' live-in girlfriend, Emily Glass, reported his son, Lucas Hernandez, missing on Feb. 17. After she was acquitted of child endangerment in an unrelated case involving her own daughter, she led the investigator to Lucas' body on May 24.

She was arrested on suspicion of lying to authorities, but freed. Prosecutors haven't charged her in Lucas' death but said she was a person of interest.