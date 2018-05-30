Man kills self, roommate by running car in their garage

Florida deputies say a man meant to kill himself -- and accidentally killed his roommate and their dog as well -- by running his car in their garage.

Broward Sheriff's spokeswoman Gina Carter told reporters that the first man was found dead with a suicide note in the garage Wednesday morning. They found the bodies of his roommate and dog inside the townhome in Tamarac, also apparently killed by carbon monoxide fumes from the car.

Carter said the deaths of the second man and the dog appeared to be an accident. The men's names have not been released.

Firefighters evacuated the connecting townhomes, but no one else required treatment.