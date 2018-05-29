Prosecutors tossing charge tied to fatal California blast

Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.

Prosecutors filed papers Tuesday in U.S. District Court to toss a single count of possessing an unregistered destructive device against Stephen Beal.

Beal was arrested during the investigation of the bombing that killed Ildiko Krajnyak on May 15 in her Orange County spa, but he was never named as a suspect in the blast.

Investigators said at the time of his arrest that they had discovered improvised explosive devices in his Long Beach home.

Court papers say further review by the FBI raises questions about whether the material found in his home can be considered a "destructive device."