Florida cop charged for threatening to kill woman for her nude photos, authorities say

Authorities in Florida said they arrested a police officer on Tuesday who allegedly sent “threatening messages” in order to obtain "nude photographs" from a woman in Georgia.

Orange City police officer Joshua David Fancher, 25, was arrested at the department on a felony warrant from Georgia “charging him with making terroristic threats,” according to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, who’s detectives made the arrest.

“The victim reported receiving numerous threatening messages from an unknown person attempting to extort her for nude photographs,” authorities said.

Among the messages allegedly sent by Fancher, “which started via Instagram, included threats to kill the victim and kill and/or rape her family members if she didn’t provide the photos,” the sheriff’s office said.

The arrested officer’s residence in DeLand, Florida, was searched by detectives to help the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, of Georgia, who is handling the investigation, authorities said.

Fancher quit his job at the police department amid the charges and was brought “to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was to be held without bond,” according to the sheriff’s office.