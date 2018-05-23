The Latest: 3 more suspects charged in officer's death

The Latest on the killing of a Maryland police officer (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

Authorities say three more teens have been charged as adults with first-degree murder in the death of a Maryland police officer.

Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger says 15-year-old Darrell Jaymar Ward, 16-year-old Derrick Eugene Matthews, and 17-year-old Eugene Robert Genius IV are charged in the killing of Officer Amy Caprio.

The three were scheduled to appear at bail hearings Wednesday.

A fourth suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, is also charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. The Associated Press does not ordinarily identify underage suspects unless they face adult charges.

Authorities say Caprio was run down by a stolen Jeep on Monday after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11 p.m.

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Maryland police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave."

Authorities say Dawnta Anthony Harris was supposed to be on house arrest when he ran down Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio with a Jeep earlier this week.

A local prosecutor says authorities also anticipate bringing felony murder charges against three other teens who police say were burglarizing a nearby home while Harris waited in the car.

The teens were taken into custody Tuesday. A police spokeswoman said she expects an announcement about their charges on Wednesday.