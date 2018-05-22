Manhunt continues for suspects in killing of Baltimore police officer

The manhunt continued Tuesday for the suspects involved in the killing of a female police officer, with aircraft and dogs assisting authorities as they scour the Baltimore suburb of Perry Hall, Maryland.

"The dark will not hamper our investigation," Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said during a news briefing Monday evening. Officials said four suspects — believed to be "armed and dangerous" — remain at large.

The four-year veteran of the force, who has not yet been identified, was responding to a suspicious vehicle call that Vinson said may have been the result of a burglary, when she encountered a suspect and was “critically injured.”

One witness recalled hearing a “pop” and saw the downed officer get run over by a vehicle.

Tony Kurek told the Associated Press that his son was in their family’s yard when he saw the officer draw her gun and confront the occupants of a jeep.

"The next thing he heard was a pop, and he saw the Jeep take off and run right over her," said Kurek.

Logan Kurek, who is a volunteer firefighter, said he heard his younger brother "frantically screaming,” and ran to perform CPR on the officer who was bleeding from her injuries.

The officer was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Relatives of the officer have been notified.

Authorities have recovered the suspect’s abandoned jeep, but Vinson did not confirm whether it was used to injure the officer.

"What exactly happened, we are not sure yet until an autopsy is performed," Vinson said at a news conference Monday. It was not immediately clear whether the officer fired her weapon in the incident.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said at a news conference Monday evening that Americans are "seeing something in this country we've never seen before."

"Officers who have died at the hands of gunshots is up," Sheridan said. "This is a bad time in the United States for law enforcement."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted following early reports of the incident to offer prayers to the “brave officer's family.”

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.