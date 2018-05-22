Active shooter in Florida's Panhandle; gunshots heard as reporter is on air

An active-shooter situation unfolded in real time on the air on Tuesday as multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded an apartment building in Panama City, Fla., where the shooter is said to have barricaded himself inside.

A WMBB local reporter was interviewing a witness on the scene who reportedly heard gunshots earlier. In the middle of detailing what was heard, both the man and the reporter quickly ran for cover after a number of gunshots rang out in the background.

City spokeswoman Caitlyn Lawrence confirmed that the situation was ongoing as the unidentified suspect continued to fire at law enforcement. Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired.

Some initial media reports suggested the suspect was holed up in bank near the apartment building. However Jeremy King, a spokesman for Regions Bank, said the shooter was not in the bank, and he had no information that the suspect was ever inside.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the active-shooter situation was tied to a suspicious death in Santa Rosa Beach, where a body was found in a home.

Officials later identified the victim as 30-year-old Clinton Street.

Few other details have been released.

